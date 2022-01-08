Ahead of Punjab polls, Channi thanks people, Congress for considering him "worthy" of CM for 111 days

With only a month remaining for Punjab Assembly elections and a possible change of power, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday expressed gratitude to people and Congress for considering him "worthy" of being the chief minister for 111 days.

He also welcomed the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) over holding Assembly polls in the state, due on February 14.

"I welcome the instructions by the EC. Till now, we were only a working government, now we will start thinking about elections. With folded hands, I would like to thank the people of Punjab and Congress for considering me worthy to be a Chief Minister for 111 days," Channi said while addressing a press conference.

This time, Congress has refrained from announcing a chief ministerial face in Punjab ahead of polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the date of polls in four other states and issued some restrictions in view of containing the spread of COVID-19 infection. The poll panel also informed that the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

After the announcement of the ECI, Channi assured that the instructions of the ECI are for all and will be followed.

"We will abide by the norms of the ECI in view of COVID-19," he said.

Channi, Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister, was sworn in as Chief Minister in September last year.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Election Commission of India on Saturday directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.

In the revised guidelines the ECI said, "No roadshow, Pad-yatra, cycle, bike, vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till 15 January 2022. The commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly. Further, rallies and meetings shall be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration."

The election commission further said that all the parties or candidates have to furnish an undertaking in the application and allocation of public spaces will be done using the Suvidha app.

However, physical rallies during the campaign period, as and when permitted after the decision of the Commission shall be conducted subject to adherence to extant COVID-19 guidelines.The maximum limit of persons allowed for indoor and outdoor rallies and meetings shall be as per the existing direction of respective State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs).

"For these meetings, political parties shall distribute masks and sanitisers to persons attending and maintain COVID protocol at entry and exit point," it said.

The ECI said that between 8 pm and 8 am no rallies and public will be allowed on any campaign day, while the Nukkad Sabhas will not be allowed on public roads, roundabouts or public streets or corners.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor