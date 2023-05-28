AI to help monitor & prevent water wastage: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, May 28 Artificial intelligence (AI) will help monitor water distribution and prevent wastage, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation through his monthly radio talk show 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM Modi spoke about the need for AI in the modern era and mentioned a unique startup called LivNSense, which is a platform based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

He stated that AI would enable effective monitoring of water distribution and help determine the amount of water being wasted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor