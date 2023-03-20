AIADMK polls: Palaniswami's nomination for Gen Secy accepted, sole candidate in race

Chennai, March 20 The nomination paper of AIADMK interim General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami for elections to the post of the General Secretary on March 26 was accepted on Monday.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 21.

A total of 225 nominations were filed for the post of General Secretary but only the nomination of Palaniswami were accepted.

AIADMK's deposed Coordinator, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has moved the Madras High Court against the elections to the General Secretary's post but the court allowed the conduct of the elections with a rider that results not to be announced before March 24.

With Palanaiswami being the only candidate for the post of General Secretary, the AIADMK can announce the results after the withdrawal time ends, but with the Madras High Court restraining it from declaring the results till March 24, the party will not be able to do so.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor