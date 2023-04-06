AIADMK to hold 'emergency meeting' on K'taka assembly polls

Chennai, April 6 The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is likely to hold an 'emergency meeting' on April 16 to discuss the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 10, a party source said on Thursday.

An AIADMK source told that the party leadership would hold discussions on a possible alliance with the BJP in the Karnataka polls.

AIADMK district secretaries, executive committee members, party's Tamil Nadu office bearers and party office bearers of other states would participate in the meeting.

A source said that the newly elected party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) also wants to prove his strength once again to the party state office bearers during the meeting "in a bid to stamp his authority".

EPS has been openly stating that the AIADMK will be in an alliance with the BJP even as the Tamil Nadu unit BJP state president was publicly speaking about contesting the 2024 polls on its own.

The AIADMK had contested the assembly polls in Karnataka earlier, and also has MLAs from Gandhinagar and Kolar Gold Field constituencies.

According to the AIADMK, there are more than 10 assembly seats in Karnataka where the Tamil votes are crucial and the party is likely to bargain with the BJP for these seats.



aal/pgh

