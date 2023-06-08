Air India flight AI173D from Magadan to San Francisco takes off

New Delhi, June 8 The Air India on Thursday said that the flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew.

On Tuesday, Air India flight AI173, from Delhi to San Francisco, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan airport due to a technical issue with one of its engines.

Alternate flight AI173D was sent to Magadan airport from Mumbai by the airline on June 7.

In a statment issued on Thursday, the airline said that Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

