Akhilesh Prasad Singh appointed Bihar Cong President

By IANS | Published: December 5, 2022 09:39 PM 2022-12-05T21:39:03+5:30 2022-12-05T21:45:15+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 5 Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh was appointed as as President of Bihar Pradesh ...

Akhilesh Prasad Singh appointed Bihar Cong President | Akhilesh Prasad Singh appointed Bihar Cong President

Akhilesh Prasad Singh appointed Bihar Cong President

Next

New Delhi, Dec 5 Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh was appointed as as President of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh,

MP as the President of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with

immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President Madan Mohan Jha, MLC," Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a former Union minister is from upper caste and was in RJD before joining Congress few years back.

Outgoing president Madan Mohan Jha had resigned after the poll debacle in the state Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Bihar pradesh congress committee Bihar pradesh congress committee Rajya Sabha Akhilesh Prasad Singh Madan mohan jha Rajya sabha members of parliament Rajya The rajya sabha Madan jha Parliament of rajya sabha Parliament - rajya sabha Akhilesh prasad