Akhilesh Yadav's Jan 9 'Vijay Rath Yatra' in Ayodhya canceled

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ayodhya Vijay Rath Yatra, which was scheduled to take place on January 9 has been canceled, informed party sources on Wednesday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to take out Vijay Rath Yatra in Ayodhya on January 9.

Yadav has been holding 'Vijay Rath Yatras' in the state ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to be held this year.

The elections to 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats will be held this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor