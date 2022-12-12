Amid standoff, Kerala CM & team turns down X'mas invite from Guv

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 The Kerala impasse does not seem to end anytime soon as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his cabinet colleagues, has refused to attend the Christmas celebrations being hosted by his now bete-noire Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The invite, which is customary in the state when the Governor invites leading political personalities and prominent citizens, was for December 14 at 5 p.m.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan has also decided against attending the celebrations.

Since August, Khan and Vijayan do not have the best of relations and on a few occasions, they have engaged in a war of words crossing the boundaries of political decency.

Many expected that with this invite, the standoff which has now turned personal, might end with Vijayan and his cabinet attending the event, but now it seems the differences between the head of the state and the head of the government will continue.

