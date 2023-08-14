Amit Shah hoists Tricolour at his residence

New Delhi, Aug 14 Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence here on Monday as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, hoisted the Tiranga atop my residence today," the Home Minister wrote on X.

Shah also shared a pic in which he and his wife can be seen holding the Tricolour.

"Millions of Tiranga billowing in Indian skies before Independence Day symbolize the nation's collective will to make India the paragon of greatness again," the Union Minister said.

He also called upon the countrymen to hoist the Tricolour at their houses.

"As the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign called for by PM Narendra Modi Ji is underway it is my earnest appeal to the people of India to hoist the national flag at their homes and upload selfies on harghartiranga.com. Also please encourage fellow citizens to do the same," Shah said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor