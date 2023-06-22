Amit Shah's visit to MP's Balaghat delayed due to bad weather

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 22 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh was delayed due to bad weather.

Shah had to return to the state capital, Raipur, after running into rough weather on the way from Durg to Balaghat.

Earlier, on Thursday, Amit Shah hit out at the Congress, saying, "Only scams and corruption happened during 10 years of Manmohan Singh-led central government, but "Modi ji ran such a transparent government against which even the Opposition could not allege corruption."

Shah made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Chhattisgarh to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA rule under PM Modi.

"The Opposition cannot accuse the Modi govt of corruption. Nine years ago, terrorists from Pakistan crossed over into India and killed our soldiers, but the Congress government at the time remained silent," the Union Home Minister said.

"After Modi became PM, Pakistan tried to do the same (twice, Uri and Pulwama), and within 10 days, we gave them a befitting reply with a surgical strike and an air strike," he added.

Accusing former PM Manmohan Singh-led UPA government of corruption, Shah said, "In nine years, Modi-ji has brought many changes to governance. The Sonia-Manmohan government lasted 10 years. However, only scams and corruption took place in these 10 years."

"Congress indulged in corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore while at the helm in Delhi. Modi-ji ran such a transparent government over the last 9 years that even the Opposition could not allege corruption," Shah added.

Lauding the BJP-led central government for enabling the country to make rapid development strides, Shah said, "Modi-ji has done a remarkable job of securing the country. Nine years of Narendra Modi-ji jhas ensured nine years of India's pride, the welfare of the poor and progress."

As part of the month-long mega outreach initiative to mark nine years of the NDA government under PM Modi, the BJP has been holding events and public meetings across the country.

