Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor to be ready by Sep 2023: Gadkari

New Delhi, May 19 Union Road Transport and Highways Mininster Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor, being developed by NHAI, will be completed by September 2023 and will significantly reduce fuel costs and timings.

He also said that the Bikaner to Jodhpur section, of 277 km, is targeted to be completed and opened to the public by the end of this year.

Te flagship 1,224-km-long Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs 26,000 crore and will connect the economic towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Gadkari said the corridor will connect the northern industrial and agricultural centres of the country with the key ports of western India like Jamnagar and Kandla, helping to boost the industrial revolution connecting the industrial belt of Baddi, Bhatinda and Ludhiana through spurs and Jammu and Kashmir through the Delhi-Amritsar- Katra Expressway.

He also said that the trans-Rajasthan corridor will significantly reduce the transit time and logistics cost of fuel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor