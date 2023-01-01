Andhra Home Minister blames Naidu for stampede deaths

Amaravati, Jan 1 Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Rajini on Sunday demanded that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu own responsibility for the death of three women in the stampede during distribution of Sankranti gifts by the party in Guntur.

The minister visited Government General Hospital in Guntur and met the injured.

Later, she told reporters that three more persons lost their lives to Chandrababu Naidu's publicity.

She said a fake campaign was run about distribution of gifts and people were brought in vehicles.

Rajini also accused the former Chief Minister of responsibility for the death of eight persons during stampede at Kandukur last week.

"At least now Chandrababu Naidu should stop his cheap tricks for publicity," she said.

The minister said though it was a private programme, police had made adequate arrangements and acted swiftly to shift the injured to the hospital.

She blamed the organisers for not making proper arrangements for the programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor