Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM, discusses Polavaram project

New Delhi, Aug 22 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during the meeting he is learnt to have discussed the Polavaram project.

According to sources, Mr Reddy is said to have requested the Prime Minister to expedite the approval of the revised cost estimate of the project.

During his half-an-hour meeting with the Prime Minister, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister sought early approval of a higher cost estimate of the project, from the original estimated cost of Rs 35,000 crore, as the state government is finding it difficult to take up the rehabilitation and resettlement works due to the project's high cost, sources said.

Polavaram is a multi-purpose irrigation project which is under construction. On completion, it would provide irrigation benefits to upland areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna Districts of Andhra Pradesh. It also envisages drinking water supply to Visakhapatnam and other towns and villages in the vicinity and industrial water supply to Visakhapatnam coast-based steel plant and other industries in the region.

Mr Reddy is also learnt to have discussed the setting up of a proposed airport in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, with the Prime Minister.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to Delhi and he is also expected to later meet Union Power Minister R. K. Singh, sources informed.

