Andhra Pradesh Shocker: YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar Slaps Voter at Polling Booth, Triggers Retaliation and Violence (Watch Video)

In a startling development, Tenali's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA, Annabathuni Sivakumar, was caught on camera slapping a voter at a polling station, purportedly due to a dispute over queuing. Following the voter's retaliation with a slap of his own, the situation escalated as Sivakumar's supporters proceeded to assault the voter.

#ViralVideo: YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar slaps a voter after he objects him jumping line, the voter in return slapped the MLA in Tenali of Guntur district.



Watch for more 📽️#AnnabathuniSivakumar#Tenali#Guntur#LokSabhaElections2024#YSRCP#ElectionsWithLokmatTimespic.twitter.com/xBo5nTLa4W — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 13, 2024

The video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, depicting Sivakumar entering the polling booth and being confronted by a voter who urged him to join the queue. Without hesitation, the MLA slapped the voter, prompting an immediate response as the voter retaliated with a slap. This exchange of blows was followed by a violent assault by Sivakumar's followers on the voter.

Elections for the Guntur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted in May this year. The date of voting is 13 May ( Phase 4 ).Guntur Parliamentary constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Jayadev Galla is the current MP of Guntur. Jayadev Galla, from the TDP, won the Guntur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by securing 587918 votes while 583713 votes were polled in favour of Modugula Venugopala Reddy of the YSRCP. Jayadev Galla clinched a landslide victory with a margin of 4205 votes.