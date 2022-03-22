Anti-Muslim narrative built after 9/11 was not countered: Imran

Islamabad, March 22 Addressing the inaugural session of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held the Muslim world responsible for the spread of anti-Islam narrative aka 'Islamophobia' across the world.

"Unfortunately, we didn't do anything to check this wrong narrative of Islamophobia and resultantly, the man on the street in the West came to believe this," said Imran Khan, referring to the tragic incident of a mosque attack by an armed person.

"We don't have self-belief. We somehow look towards others to help us. We should stay as a bloc and show our part as partner in peace," he added.

Khan congratulated the OIC members because of the landmark resolution passed by the United Nations to mark March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Talking about the urgent need for the Muslim world to stay together on a common agenda and remain as a bloc, he said Muslims are being slaughtered across the globe and wrongly being linked to terrorism.

Talking about the issue of Palestine and Kashmir, Khan said that 'daylight robbery' is being done in those regions while the Muslim world is witnessing it in silence.

"India is changing the demography of the state of Jammu and Kashmir from a Muslim majority state to a Muslim minority state. This is a war crime," he said.

"But it doesn't bother or matter to India because the Muslim world is doing nothing to raise its voice against it," he added.

The Pakistan PM emphasised that Afghanistan needs to be stabilised if the world wants to protect the Afghan soil from being used for terrorism.

"No one else has suffered more than the people of Afghanistan, who have been in war for 40 years," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that it is high time that the Muslim world unites and forges a collective response to tackle the global transition and turmoil inside its borders.

"We must be a reliable partner in forging unity, justice and development across the globe, but not anyone's accomplice in aggression or domination," he said.

"The Muslim world's resentment is increasing due to frequent external interventions in Muslim countries," he added.

There are over 100 resolutions that will be tabled during the two-day session of the OIC. As per of the agenda, an Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund has already been established, charter of which was signed a day before the OIC CFM.

