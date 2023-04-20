Anti-people forces will bite dust: CM Bommai lashes out at Congress

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], April 20 : After BJP candidate from Bhalki, Prakash Khandre, filed his nomination papers on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there has been a competition between people's power and arrogance and the anti-people forces will bite the dust in the May 10 polls.

Addressing a public meeting after Prakash Khandre filed his nomination, Bommai said, "Six BJP MLAs will be elected in Bidar district and I can guarantee that our candidate will win Bhalki. The time has come for the downfall of those who rule against the people."

"The enthusiasm of people will help the BJP to hoist the flag of victory. I have come here for the lotus to bloom in the land of Basavanna and the land of Bhalki Pattana deity," he added.

Asking people to support Prakash, the CM said, "If elected MLA, Prakash Khandre will not do injustice to anyone. He is the first BJP MLA from this region. All ticket aspirants must work together to ensure that Prakash wins the coming election by a big margin."

Stating that Prakash's win would be a victory of the good over evil, CM Bommai said Prakash is a simple person while his opponent, Congress's Eshwar Khandre was a "selfish" politician. "This time the confrontation is between the good and bad, and the good will win," the CM said.

"Prakash Khandre is a simple person, but there is another person, Eshwar Khandre, who is a selfish politician. People cannot be fooled all the time. The elections represent a battle between good and evil and, good will eventually prevail," the CM said.

Hitting out at Congress over false assurances, Bommai said, "BJP government has given a lot of importance to basic infrastructure like roads and irrigation and reserved Rs 1000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board."

"The Congress is distributing the guarantee cards that are of no value. These are bogus cards. Congress promised 200 units free of cost but the people hardly use 70-80 units of power," he added.

"The Congress leaders talk of social justice but it was the BJP government that hiked the quota for the Dalits. Why did the Congress government not do it? The demand for internal reservation was pending for three decades. When the BJP government announced it, other parties opposed it. The Congress must make its stand clear on the internal reservation for the Dalits," said CM Bommai.

