Anubrata Mandal skips CBI summons in post-poll Bengal violence case

Kolkata, April 24 Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal on Sunday did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had summoned him for questioning in connection with its probe into post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The CBI asked him to be present at the agency's office in Kolkata by 2.30 p.m. to face questions pertaining to his alleged involvement in the post-poll violence cases. However, at 1.30 p.m. an email communication from Mandal expressed his inability to be present at the agency's office on health grounds.

Earlier, also Mandal did not go to the CBI office despite getting summons in a cattle and coal smuggling case.

On Saturday, Mandal was supposed to be present at the CBI's office at Nizam Palace in Central Kolkata for questioning in the cattle and coal smuggling case. However, he refused to turn up, citing bad health conditions.

However, his counsels said that if the CBI officers felt it necessary they could question him at his Kolkata residence.

On Friday late evening, Mandal returned to his residence at Chinar Park in Kolkata after spending 17 days at the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital, where he was admitted on April 6.

Mandal was supposed to appear for questioning at the CBI office at Nizam Palace in central Kolkata on April 6. A day earlier, he reached Kolkata from his ancestral residence at Bolpur in Birbhum district.

On the morning of April 6, he started from his residence and all perceived that he was heading for the CBI office at Nizam Palace. However, at the last moment he changed his way and reached the state-run SSK Medical College & Hospital. After initial checkup he was admitted to the hospital's Woodburn Ward, meant for the VVIPs.

