Any deal struck between RJD and JD-U should be disclosed: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, Jan 24 JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday demanded a meeting of the party's Executive Committee, while asking his party's top leadership to disclose the deal, if any, with the RJD during the formation of the grand alliance government.

"The leaders of the RJD claim every now and then that there was a deal between the RJD and the JD-U. If any such things had happened in the past, it should be disclosed in the Executive Committee meeting of the party. Why are RJD leaders saying this all the time? Do they want to remove Nitish Kumar," he said.

"In the past few days, the RJD leaders have targeted Nitish Kumar. I was standing alongside him and gave appropriate answers. Why other leaders of the party were not say anything? I want to request those leaders with folded hands to abuse me but avoid weakening the JD-U. Upendra Kushwaha cannot watch it like a silent spectator. The leaders of RJD used objectionable words like Shikhandi, night watchman, beggar etc, only Upendra Kushwaha stood with Nitish Kumar," Kushwaha added.

"When rumours spread about the JD-U merger in RJD, why other leaders of the party would not raise their voices against it," he said.

Kushwaha, claiming that there was a conspiracy going on against him, said: "I want to say that the conspiracy is not against me but it is against Nitish Kumar. If you are sidelining Upendra Kushwaha, that means you are sidelining Nitish Kumar. Upendra Kushwaha is standing between those leaders who want to weaken Nitish Kumar."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor