Apple warns Opposition MPs of possible state sponsored attack on their iPhones

At least 6 Opposition Members of Parliament said on October 31, 2023, that they received a warning from Apple that “State sponsored attackers may be targetting” their iPhones.Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra and Congress’ Pawan Khera shared the alert sent by Apple on X (formerly Twitter). you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far .

“ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone,” the message received by MPs from “threat-notifications@apple.com” said. “Apple believes you are being targeted by state- sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously,” the message read.

Speculations are also rife that three people working in Rahul Gandhi’s office have also received a mail / message from Apple alerting “state sponsored attack”.It urges the recipients, “While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously. Journalist Siddharth Varadarajan also tweeted Tuesday that he had received the same warning from Apple.According to an Apple support document published on company website on August 22, 2023, “Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers. These users are individually targeted because of who they are or what they do.”The MPs have been vocal in their criticism against the Union government. Ms. Moitra has questioned the alleged nexus of Modi government with businessman Gautam Adani. Response from the Union Home Ministry is awaited.