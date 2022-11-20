Army holds panel discussion to celebrate contributions of NE in nation building

Guwahati, Nov 20 As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav', Eastern Command of the Indian Army is organising 'Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav' to celebrate the contributions of the Northeastern region in nation building.

As a part of the two-day event, a panel discussion was conducted at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Sunday. The discussion was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and many other prominent personalities.

Welcoming the speakers, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, exuded confidence that the seminar will show the path to achieving the goal of a prosperous Northeast playing a pivotal role in nation building.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta delivered the keynote address and emphasised how this transformational development in the Northeastern states will propel the entire nation to progress.

Lt Gen Subrata Saha (Retd) and Lt Gen P.C. Nair spoke about the contributions of the Indian Army and the role of Assam Rifles in integrating the Northeastern region with the mainstream.

Education & Law Minister of Manipur, Th Basanta Singh, highlighted the outstanding contributions of the state with sportspersons bringing laurels to the country at international sporting events.

Conrad Sangma elucidated the methods to achieve greater integration of the Northeastern region with the national mainstream and enhance tourism in the region, thereby enhancing economic prosperity.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasised the critical role of this region in India's Act East Policy.

