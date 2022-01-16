Arvind Kejriwal: Goa public wants change, AAP is fresh hope

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that, "Goa public is looking forward to the upcoming elections on Feb 14. AAP is fresh hope. They didn't have any choice except BJP/Congress earlier, they want a change & are frustrated."

He further said, AAP has developed a 13-point agenda for the Goa public. Employment will be provided to youth; those who do not get it will get aid of Rs 3000 per month. Mining has huge vested interest, we will provide land rights in 6 months of coming into power.

While announcing his party's manifesto for the Goa Assembly elections, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Mohalla clinics & hospitals will be opened in every village & district of Goa, for better & free healthcare. Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community. The trading system will be streamlined & simplified."

"We'll provide Rs 1000 to every woman above 18 yrs of age. The tourism sector will be developed as per international standards. Goa will have 24×7 free electricity & water. Roads will be improved & free education will be given in all govt schools," he added.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



