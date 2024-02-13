Ashok Chavan Joins BJP, Pays Rs 20 As Joining Fee; Know the Membership Fees of Other Parties

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, February 13, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Chavan paid Rs 20 as a membership fee, although the standard fee for joining the party is Rs 5. In exchange, he received a letter of joining the party from Bawankule.

Fadnavis expressed his satisfaction with Chavan's decision, stating, "We are very happy to welcome the stalwart leader of Maharashtra, who has served in both the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha, as well as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and in several ministries. I appeal to our state president, Bawankule, to accept Ashok Chavan as a primary member of the BJP by signing the party form."

Let's explore the membership fees of some other political parties:

Congress:

The Congress party also charges Rs 5 for membership, which needs to be renewed every five years. However, in 2015, the party made the subscription of the party magazine 'Congress Sandesh' mandatory for all members, with an annual fee of Rs 250.

Samajwadi Party:

The Samajwadi Party charges a fee of Rs 20 from its members, which is valid for five years. Every member is required to pay Rs 20 every five years.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD):

The Rashtriya Janata Dal also charges Rs 5 for membership, which is valid for three years.