Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to hold hybrid mode rallies in the five state ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of assembly elections in five states, the BJP is going to hold rallies in hybrid mode in five poll-bound states.

Yesterday the party held the meeting for the Uttar Pradesh elections in Delhi headquarters. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda & other BJP leaders had attended the meeting in Delhi headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.