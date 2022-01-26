Assembly Elections 2022: Congress slams BJP for casteism remarks

Congress on Tuesday hits out at BJP for a video clip. The video clip shows Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan making degrading remarks against Brahmins. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate attacked BJP and said that the remarks which are made by the BJP leader show the anti-Brahmin, anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. She also alleged that BJP had made such remarks on casteism before also, The Uttar Pradesh government, the central government, and the BJP leadership should apologise for the shameful remarks made by the union minister,” she said.

Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has been elected to Lok Sabha from the Muzaffarnagar constituency in 2014 and 2019.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.