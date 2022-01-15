Assembly Elections 2022: Congress worker claims that she was denied ticket after refusing to pay bribe

Congress worker has claimed that she was denied to give election ticket because she refused to pay a bribe, she also alleged that the ticket was given to some other woman who had just joined the party a month ago, “I completed all the tasks but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground,” she said.



Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi released the party's first list of 125 candidates for the state. The leader said that this year's elections brought a new kind of politics to the party and is historic, "Out of the total 125 candidates, 40% are women & 40% are the youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the sate," she said.

"In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium" she further added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.