Assembly elections: EC should ensure free and fair elections, poll campaigning in Punjab, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab, Union Minister and State BJP Incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should ensure free and fair elections and election campaigning in the poll-bound state.

He was reacting to reports of farmers planning to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rallies ahead of assembly polls in the state.

"Election Commission should ensure free and fair elections and election campaigns in Punjab. I believe that EC will definitely take action on this. If PM Modi's security is not ensured then how will people get the confidence to invest here?," said Shekhawat while talking to the media.

With a little more than a week to go for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab scheduled on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public meetings on February 14, 16 and 17 covering all the three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

State BJP General Secretary Subash Sharma said that the Prime Minister will address the first rally in Jalandhar on February 14.

He will address the second rally in Pathankot on February 16 and the third rally in Abohar on February 17. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

