"Atiq Ahmed's killing makes it look like 'jungle raj' in UP," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 : People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday reacted to the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf, in Prayagraj, and said that gangster-turned-politician was not good but the way he was killed, makes it look like a 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh.

"We know that Atiq Ahmed was not a good person but the manner in which he was murdered in Police custody makes it look like there is a 'jungle raj' in UP," said Mehbooba Mufti while interacting with media.

Since gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, many political parties and their leader are turning up with strong remarks questioning the law & order situation in the Yogi Adityanath-ruled state.

Former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi also reacted to the sensational killing incident and claimed that Bihar has better law and order than the BJP-ruled state.

"Right now Bihar has better law and order than Uttar Pradesh. Someone is going to the hospital and is shot near....it has been executed under planning, the probe should be done," former CM said on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, hours after the murder of the duo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident and ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

The district court sent all three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, to 14-day judicial custody.

On Sunday, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

