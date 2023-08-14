Atishi instructs officials to use automatic machines for utensil cleaning in Anganwadi kitchen

New Delhi, Aug 14 Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi visited a centralised Anganwadi kitchen located in Kondli.

During the visit, she inspected the kitchen where food is being prepared using diverse grains and ingredients for maternal and child nutrition.

During the inspection, Atishi said that the Kejriwal government was committed to providing nutritious meals to every needy woman and child in Delhi. With this goal, the government is operating 11 centralised kitchens, which provide cooked meals and Take-Home Ration (THR) to over 8 lakh children and women across Delhi every day.

She mentioned that through these kitchens, the government is focused on enhancing the nutrition for children aged 6 months to 3 years, pregnant women, and lactating mothers coming to Delhi's Anganwadis. These centralised kitchens play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

The minister said: "The Kejriwal government provides free nutritious meals to more than 43,000 children and pregnant women in 604 Anganwadi centres in East Delhi. Moreover, this kitchen prepares Take-Home Ration using modern machinery for over 22,000 children aged 6 months to 3 years and 7,000+ women. The Take-Home Ration includes packed uncooked porridge and khichdi premixes, which cater to lactating mothers and pregnant women."

Atishi emphasised that the primary goal of these efforts is to ensure that every mother and child receives nutritious food, ensuring their holistic growth during crucial years of pregnancy, childbirth and growth. Right from birth, the early years of a child's life are extremely vital, and the government is undertaking essential steps to ensure their proper physical and mental growth.

During the inspection, Atishi personally tasted the food to assess its quality and instructed officials to periodically update the menu based on beneficiaries' feedback.

She also directed the installation of automated machines for utensil cleaning in the kitchen.

Lauding the Anganwadi workers, Atishi said that their efforts are extremely commendable. Every day, they prepare nutritious meals for thousands of needy children and mothers. Through their dedication, they contribute significantly to fostering a healthier society.

IANS

