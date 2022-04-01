Audiotape leak case: ED challenges Kolkata Police summons

New Delhi, April 1 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to three of its senior personnel, including a senior official from the national capital, by the Kolkata Police in connection with an alleged audiotape leak case.

The central probe agency knocking the doors of the high court after the Kolkata Police issued summons to the officials on March 20 in connection with a police probe on an audiotape leak, in which an ED official allegedly spoke with a businessman on cattle smuggling and coal scam-related subjects ahead of West Bengal assembly polls last year.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared on behalf of the ED, sought a stay or interim order against the summons before the bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh.

However, the West Bengal government's counsel apprised that there will not be any action against the central agency till the next date of the hearing.

Further, the bench listed the matter for Monday along with other similar pending petitions of the ED. It is worthwhile to mention that Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was questioned for eight hours by the ED officials on March 21.

After the questioning, he was asked to join the probe again on March 29 for further interrogation.

Prior to that, Banerjee had told the media that the BJP was misusing the agencies and he was not afraid.

In September last year, Banerjee and his wife, through their counsel, had moved a plea before the Delhi High Court against the ED summons.

But they did not get any relief from the High Court, which dismissed the plea on March 11, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor