Bagga claims HC gave 'resounding slap to Kejriwal for misusing Punjab Police'

Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga, who was arrested last week, on Wednesday said that Punjab High Court has given a "resounding slap" to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, the High Court directed the Punjab police not to take any coercive action against the Delhi BJP leader till July 5.

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police last week in a high drama which the leader termed "illegal".

Addressing a joint press conference here, Bagga said, "I had said that if you don't apologise for insulting the Kashmiri pandits, then we will not let you live peacefully. Is this a threat to his life? Arvind Kejriwal, who wanted to show his might, has been given a resounding slap by the High Court."

The BJP leader said that the Delhi Chief Minister has used the Punjab Police to go after the people who tweet against him because he is scared of the tweets.

"The country used to salute the Punjab Police which had defeated Khalistan. The same police have been given the job of arresting people who tweet against Kejriwal because he is scared of the tweets. I would not be scared and continue asking questions," he said.

Posing a question about the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege incident, Bagga alleged that Kejriwal is shielding the accused.

"When would you put the perpetrators of Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege incident? Kejriwal is shielding them purposely. His own MLA Kanwar Pal Singh has alleged this who was a part of the SIT. The same SIT that was shielding the culprits, he had resigned from that SIT," he said.

"Kejriwal used to say that following the report, the culprits could be jailed within 24 hours. Kanwar Pal Singh said that the officers who shielded the culprits were promoted after AAP came to power in Punjab. The assistant CM and half CM (Bhagwant Mann) is not able to do anything," Bagga added hitting out at the Delhi CM,' he claimed.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was "rescued" by the Delhi Police. He had later claimed that the Punjab Police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

The BJP protested against the Punjab Police's action to arrest Bagga after the alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Police registered a case against Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on 'The Kashmir Files'.

( With inputs from ANI )

