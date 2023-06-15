"Baghel government turns Chhattisgarh into drugs' hub": BJP state chief

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 15 : Expressing concern over the alleged sale of spurious and illegal selling of liquor in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Arun Sao accused Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh of being responsible for making the state as a "hub of drugs".

"The way spurious liquor is being sold on streets as well as in neighbourhood and the illegal liquor selling is ongoing in the state, Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state has worked to make the state a hub of drugs," Sao said while speaking toin Raipur on Thursday.

Sao further alleged that in the last four-and-half years, the government had made Chhattisgarh a "hub of drugs and this is a matter of serious concern".

"BJP believes that the Congress government in the state has deceived the people of Chhattisgarh and done injustice to the state," Sao added.

When asked about the election manifesto, Sao said the party has started preparation in this regard.

"BJP is the only political party in the state which works among the public through separate campaigns. We have completed the preparation for the election manifesto and gearing up for the elections with full force," Sao said.

Commenting on the statement of T S Singh Deo (that top BJP leaders have contacted him) and the allegation made by Congress state president Mohan Markam that the BJP is undertaking 'Operation Lotus', Sao said, "Bharatiya Janata Party doesn't need to run such operation as it the biggest political party in the world today and have a massive mass base as well as guidance of global leader Narendra Modi."

Meanwhile, Sao also questioned the role and status of Singh Deo within the party.

He further informed that a mega public outreach campaign is being run by BJP from May 30 and will continue till June 30.

Under this campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the public meeting on June 22 in Durg and BJP national president J P Nadda on June 30 in Bilaspur.

Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also visit Chhattisgarh in July this year.

