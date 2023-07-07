Batala firing: Punjab Police arrest accused from Bengal

Chandigarh, July 7 With the arrest of the main accused from Alipurduar district in West Bengal, the Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have solved the Batala firing case jointly with its Bengal counterpart and central agencies .

According to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the entire module which was being handled from abroad has been unearthed.

Financial investigations will establish the money trail going on. Police is focusing on arrests of other accused, said the DGP.

The state police is fully committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he added.

Notably, a Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader and two of his relatives survived a

murderous assault in broad daylight in the heart of Batata on June 24.

