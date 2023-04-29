Battle for Karnataka: BJP's campaign to turn aggressive with PM Modi's rallies starting today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 : The campaign of Bharatiya Janata Party for the battle of Karnataka will turn into an aggressive mode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in Bengaluru and back-to-back three public rallies starting today.

PM Modi will be addressing 19 public rallies in different districts besides participating in four roadshows till May 7 as part of the campaign for the elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

BJP, Congress (supported by CPI) and JD(S) are fighting on their own hoping to form a government in the state.

The Prime Minister will enter the campaign in the last leg of the campaigning in which he will conduct a spate of roadshows and rallies in an effort for the BJP to retain power in its "gateway to the South".

PM Modi will also hold three public rallies in Humnabad at 10 am, Vijayapura at 12 pm, and Kudachi at 3 pm.

His roadshow is scheduled at around 4.30 pm today.

"This roadshow will be of a number of kilometres in length in which three assembly constituencies of Bangalore North will be covered in nearly 45 minutes," sources had told earlier .

"On April 30, PM Modi will address public meetings orgzed in Kolar, Channapatna and Mysore districts. After this, on May 2, PM Narendra Modi will campaign in Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, Sindhanur and Kalaburagi. On May 3, he will campaign for BJP candidates in Moodbidire, Karwar and Kittur," they added.

On the lines of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the party has also decided to orgze a mega roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly aiming to ensure victories of the party candidates.

Besides these roadshows, the BJP is likely to orgse two or three additional roadshows in the state.

Training guns on the Congress over its President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the party and its leaders have lost their minds.

"PM Modi is welcomed across the world with a lot of respect, he said the Congress cannot instigate people with such statements, because the support for the Prime Minister will increase, as much as they abuse him," Shah said.

"One hand, there is the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on the other, is the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This (Karnataka Assembly) election is an opportunity for you to decide if you want a double engine sarkar led by PM Modi, which will take Karnataka forward, or the Congress's reverse gear sarkar, which will take Karnataka backwards," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the biggest-ever roadshow in Ahmedabad during the Gujarat Assembly elections last year, which covered nearly 50 km spread across 19 assembly constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's challenge in Karnataka is to retain power, for which party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have already started their election campaigns.

Notably, Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power.

The BJP is seeking a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in returning to power with a full majority.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

