Battle for UP: Modi to interact with Varanasi party workers

Varanasi, Feb 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with booth level workers of the party from eight Assembly segments at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground here on February 27.

BJP's state co-in-charge Sunil Ojha said that the Prime Minister will interact with the booth level workers on February 27 and all the arrangements have been intensified. The seating arrangements are being made in a way so that Modi can easily interact with any of the participants, he added.

As per the party's plan, six booth level workers, including booth unit president of each booth, will take part in the proposed event. He also said that apart from them the district, city and divisional unit office-bearers will also participate in it.

Ojha, along with organising general secretary of Gujarat unit Ratnakar, has asked the participants to assign responsibilities of different arrangements for the proposed event due to its importance in view of the Assembly polls.

He has asked each Assembly area in-charge to conduct meetings in each divisional and booth unit. The responsibility of seating arrangements, parking and others will also be on the party workers, he added.

The Prime Minister had held similar meetings with booth level workers before the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2019 and 2017.

He had given the mantra of 'My booth is strongest' to ensure victory of party candidates at each booth. The BJP believes that winning each booth is the key to victory in Assembly constituencies.

