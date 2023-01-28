Bengal govt diverted mid-day meal funds to compensate Bogtui victims: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Jan 28 Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, on Saturday alleged that the state government diverted central funds allocated for the mid-day meal scheme to pay compensation to families of the 2022 Bogtui carnage victims.

In a series of tweets, Adhikari said: "CM @MamataOfficial paid compensation to the victims' kin; burnt alive in the Bogtui carnage at Birbhum District, from the Mid Day Meal funds. Doing charity for photo op, that too by misusing Central Govt funds meant for food & nutrition of school children! It's a financial crime.

"She's swindling MDM funds & has cast her evil eyes on the nourishment of poor students. I will inform Hon'ble Union Education Minister; Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji about the financial transgression & request him to initiate legal action against the CM, Chief Secretary & Birbhum DM."

The timing of this allegation is extremely critical for the state government as a central inspection team will arrive in West Bengal on January 30 to review the implementation of mid-day meal scheme.

In response, Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha member, Santanu Sen said that Adhikari is proving himself to be a laughing stock with every passing day.

"Adhikari should rather appeal to the Union government for increasing the allocation under the mid-day meal scheme instead of always trying to demean the efforts of the state government and the Chief Minister to provide the best of nutritious food to the school children covered under the scheme," he said.

