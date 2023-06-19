Bharat Kund in Ayodhya to get makeover

Lucknow, June 19 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has given its approval to develop Bharat Kund in Ayodhya as part of its plan for makeover of ancient places associated with Lord Ram.

The Ayodhya administration has already completed renovation of Surya Kund, an ancient Sun temple situated around 5 km from the Ram Temple.

"Bharat Kund will be developed on lines of Surya Kund. The significance and glory of the place will be restored and the water body will be revived," said Girishpati Tripathi, Ayodhya mayor.

This project was part of the Ayodhya development plan, he added.

The temple campus, which also has a water body, has been renovated with Rs 24 crore and now, it will host a laser and sound show featuring Lord Ram.

"Situated around 15 km from Ayodhya, Bharat Kund was a place where Lord Ram's younger brother, Bharat, ruled his Kosala kingdom after Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years. At this place, Bharat also undertook penance for return of Lord Ram's from exile," said Tripathi.

The government wants to showcase places having mythological significance to devotees who will come to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple is opened in January next, a BJP leader said.

"If a devotee comes to Ayodhya, then he must stay here for at least three days. To hold back tourists, it is important to develop several places of significance in mythology," said the BJP leader.

Bharat Kund is among the oldest water bodies in the state and has much significance for Hindus as this place finds specific mention in the Ramayan.

