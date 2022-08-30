Biden admin to host WH conference on hunger, nutrition

Washington, Aug 30 US President Joe Biden's administration will host the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on September 28.

As Biden announced in May, this will be the first Conference of this kind in more than 50 years, reports dpa news agency.

"We will announce a national strategy at the Conference that identifies actions the government will take to catalyze the public and private sectors to drive transformative change and address the intersections between food, hunger, nutrition, and health," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Millions of Americans are afflicted with food insecurity and diet-related diseases-including heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes-which are some of the leading causes of death and disability in the US.

Lack of access to healthy and affordable foods is one of many factors impacting hunger and diet-related diseases.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges further.

The Conference will bring government leaders, academics, activists, and Americans from all walks of life together to achieve the goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases in the US by 2030,all while reducing disparities among the communities who are impacted the most by these issues.

