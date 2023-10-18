Biden speaks to Netanyahu while enroute to Israel aboard Air Force One

Washington, Oct 18 US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, the White House said as quoted by media reports.

Biden, who is flying to Israel for a wartime solidarity visit and talks with Netanyahu, was also briefed by his national security team "following reports of the terrible loss of life," it added.

Biden is wheels up from Joint Base Andrew's in Maryland, heading to Israel for a wartime solidarity visit, The Times of Israel reported.

He is slated to arrive at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv at 10 a.m. for meetings with Israeli officials.

