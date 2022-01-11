Big news: Sharad Pawar reveals mega plan for five state assembly elections

The battle for the 5 State Assembly Elections has begun. NCP President Sharad Pawar has made a big announcement on the backdrop of Assembly elections in five states. NCP will contest Assembly elections in three states. This include Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur. The important thing is that this time Pawar has announced that he will be touring Uttar Pradesh himself.

‘Elections are taking place in five states. In this election, the NCP will contest elections in three states. The NCP had four MLAs in Manipur. We are going to contest elections for five seats with the Congress. Also in Goa, discussions are underway between Congress party, Trinamool Congress and NCP. In some places we want to fight for space. This has been informed to both the parties. A decision will be taken in the next two days, said Pawar.

At the same time, the NCP has formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. A big meeting is taking place tomorrow. Our state president KK Sharma will participate there. A decision on allotment of seats is likely to be taken in Lucknow tomorrow. We're going there next week. The situation is changing in Uttar Pradesh.