Biggest Political News of the Year: Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi has been carrying out a massive campaign to regain the lost glory of Congress. The Yatra has covered around 3,000 kms after passing through nine states and entered Delhi on the 108th day on Saturday. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January. BJP called it an initiative to relaunch ‘brand Rahul’. The yatra, from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir, spanning 3,570 kilometres, will last 150 days. Rahul Gandhi said he is on a foot march to spread love among people.The Congress said that they started this movement to unite the country against the alleged "divisive politics" of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government at New Delhi.

Launched by Gandhi and Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalinon September 7, 2022, its main objective is to fight against the politics of "fear, bigotry and prejudice" and the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities.The presidential election of the party was held during the movement. The party also formed a government on its own for the first time in 4 years during the movement.The Bharat Jodo Yatra used a variety of slogans, poetry, and songs, such as 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' (walk together, unite the country), Mehengai Se Nata Todo, Mil Kar Bharat Jodo (break ties with inflation, unite India), 'Berozagari Ka Jaal Todo, Bharat Jodo' (break the web of unemployment, unite India) and 'Samvidhan Bachao' (save the constitution) among others.