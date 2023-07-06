Bihar Education Dept bans entry of Minister's aide

Patna July 5 A day after Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's aide sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Education), the Director of the Education Department, Subodh Kumar, on Wednesday banned his entry in the office.

A letter in this regard was issued by the office of Subodh Kumar, banning the entry of Chandrashekhar's personal secretary Krishnanand Yadav into the department offices for penning the letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, as he is not entitled communicate directly with the government officials

Krishnanand Yadav had written the letter to Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, suggesting him to avoid taking decisions without consulting the Education Minister. The decision to ban Yadav's entry also sent a strong signal to Chandrashekher.

Subodh Kumar in the order: “Over the past one week, you were sending letters to the officials of the department. You had been told in the past that you are not entitled to communicate directly with the government officials.

“You (Krishnanand Yaday) are requested to learn about the process before sending letters to government officials. You should also submit documents supporting writing 'Dr' before your name,” the order read.

