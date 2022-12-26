Bihar heading towards 'Jungle Raj', Mahagathbandhan leaders in delusion: Nityanand Rai

Patna, Dec 26 In wake of Nitish Kumar abandoned it to form an alternative government in Bihar with the help of six parties, including the RJD, the BJP is not letting any chance to target the 'Mahagathbandhan' government, especially on the question of law and order.

On the current situation of Bihar, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in an interview to , said: "Bihar is heading towards Jungle Raj and the leaders of Mahagathbandhan are responsible for it. Murders, rapes, dacoities are the common affairs in Bihar. People are miffed with the current rulers of Bihar. People will reply to them in the next elections."

On the Mahagathbandhan leaders claim to squeeze the BJP within 5 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rai said: "Those who are making statements like this must know that the BJP will take them to such a situation where they would not be capable of contesting elections again. The leaders of Mahagathbandhan will not live in delusion long... the people of Bihar will break this (delusion) soon. Those who were against the Jungle Raj, went with them and ran the government in Bihar."

On Nitish Kumar's Samaj Sudhar Yatra, he said: "Nitish Kumar has been ruling Bihar for the last 17 years and he used to go for Yatras every year. Such Yatras would not make any difference. The people of Bihar are understanding everything about how he is running the government."

Rai also stressed that Bihar was on a development path when the NDA was in power.

"When Nitish Kumar was with the BJP, development was taking place here. Roads and railway lines were constructed, people were given 24 hours power supply in rural areas. All these happened due to the BJP. The Central government has taken Bihar forward by giving aid in numbers of development programmes. Whatever the development has happened in Bihar, all because of the Narendra Modi government. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in center, the construction of four-lane roads happened in Bihar," he said.

