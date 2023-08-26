Bihar: Mini gun factory busted in Begusarai, 9 arrested

Patna, Aug 26 Begusarai Police and STF, in a joint operation, busted a mini gun factory in Begusarai leading to arrest of nine persons including three women on Saturday, an official said.

Yogendra Kumar, the SP of Begusarai, said that the kingpin of the gang were two contractual teachers. They were operating from Pachpan Tola village.

“We received information about a mini gun factory that was running in Pachpan Tola village. Accordingly, a joint team conducted a raid and arrested the accused,” the SP said.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar Chaudhary, a contractual teacher and a native of Haji Sujan and Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, native of Suratkhana village.

The other seven accused have been identified as Pravin Kumar Tanti, Mohammad Ikbal, Amit Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary and three women.

The women were working as courier agents to supply guns to the criminals.

“We have also seized a lathe machine, drill machine, grinder machine, 12 half made pistols, 24 barrels, 6 bikes, and Rs 18,000 cash. We are making efforts to identify the recipients of the guns,” Kumar said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor