Birbhum violence: West Bengal BJP MPs seek Amit Shah's intervention

Following the violence in Bhirbhum, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from West Bengal on Tuesday sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention over the "rapidly deteriorating law and order situation" in the state.

"With a heavy heart, we are writing to draw your kind attention to the unabated post-poll violence in West Bengal and the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Over 50 BJP supporters have been murdered by TMC goons in the state following the 2021 Assembly Elections," the MPs said in their letter to Shah.

"On March 19, there was an attempt to assassinate Jagannath Sarkar, MP from Ranaghat. Political terrorists backed by the ruling party hurled bombs at him, thankfully he escaped the attack unharmed. On March 15, intraparty rivalry saw the killing of newly elected TMC councillor Anupam Dutta in North 24 Parganas and Congress councillor Tapan Kundu in Purullia," the letter stated.

Referring to the Birbhum violence, the MPs wrote, "Shockingly, last night 10 people were burnt alive in Rampurhat, Birbhum following the killing of a Panchayat Up-Pradhan in the area. Strong note should be taken of the fact that the Panchayat Up-Pradhan was killed after being attacked by bombs."

The MPs said that the increasing use of explosives and firearms, points towards terrorists being actively used by TMC to settle political scores and to spread terror among the common citizens.

"We humbly request you to take cognizance of the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the state and take appropriate action as required to bring this spate of violence under control. We cannot allow for the lives of our citizens to be put at risk under increasing political terrorism in the state anymore. We will remain grateful for your timely intervention, and strictest of actions against the perpetrators," urged the BJP MPs.

As many as eight people have been burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

