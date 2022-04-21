BJP accuses Opposition of inaction to ease tensions during Jahangirpuri violence

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday slammed the Opposition, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and alleged that none of them came forward to ease the tensions during the violence that erupted on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said, "When the violence was taking place, no so-called secular parties came forward to ease the tensions. But when the action was taken against the rioters, all the so-called secular parties including the Aam Aadmi Party became active to save them. The nation is witnessing it all. When there was a stone-pelting incident on the Shobha Yatra and Delhi police, all of them were silent. But now Kejriwal and others are coming forward to save them."

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that city Chief Minister Kejriwal gave shelter to the Rohingya who were dislodged from the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi borders.

"Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government removed the illegal encroachment of the Rohingya and Bangladeshis from the borders of the state. Kejriwal again came forward to help them. He said that if the UP government removes them from their places, the Delhi government would help them in settlement and provide them with rations, electricity and water," he said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed. The party is giving shelter to MLAs like Tahir Hussain, Amanatulla Khan and Sonu. The other name of AAP has become 'Danga party'," Gupta alleged.

Meanwhile, claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the past 15 years, AAP's Atishi alleged that under their supervision, illegal construction was undertaken.

"With their corrupt practices, the BJP for the last 15 years has been doing illegal construction in various parts of Delhi. We hope that the Supreme Court will also take the strictest action against those involved in this illegal construction," she told ANI.

Earlier this week, Atishi had claimed that the key accused in Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar - is a "BJP leader" alleging that BJP is responsible for the communal violence on April 16.

Violence broke out between two communities in Jahanagirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The incident left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

( With inputs from ANI )

