BJP assessing damage caused by rebels in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Feb 15 Despite expressing confidence of forming the next government in Uttarakhand with a huge majority, the BJP is now assessing the damage caused by party rebel candidates. Voting for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly elections was held on Monday and BJP is now calculating actual damage caused by these rebels.

A senior Uttarakhand BJP leader said that as the polling has ended now the party is calculating the damage caused by the rebels. "We are collecting the feedback from cadres to find out damage caused to our official candidates by the rebels. Actual damage can be known to everyone after declaration of election result on March 10 but before that through various means we are trying to get the sense," he said.

Another party functionary mentioned that there are two categories of rebels, one are real strongmen in the constituencies and the second those aspirants who are contesting the polls after being denied ticket. "Rebels like Rajkumar Thukral, sitting MLA from Rudrapur, are a major concern for the party as they have real capacity to damage chances of our official candidates. It might be possible in some seats, they will be the reason for the defeat of BJP candidates," he said.

BJP rebels are contesting against party's official candidates in Kotdwar, Dhanaulti, Rudrapur, Doiwala, Bhimtal, Lalkua, Ghansali and Dharampur. Even before the polls, rebels were a major concern for the BJP. On Monday, BJP national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, Dushyant Gautam had told that the way people voluntarily came out to vote clearly shows that their blessing is with the BJP.

"The trend and feedback received till late afternoon clearly shows that the BJP will form the next government in Uttarakhand with a huge majority," Gautam had said.

Polling for the 70 member Uttarakhand assembly was held on February 14 and counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The ruling BJP left no stone unturned to retain power in the state. The BJP has set a target of winning over 60 seats in next assembly polls in Uttarakhand. In the last assembly polls in 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats.

