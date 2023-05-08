BJP complains against Sonia Gandhi for making 'divisive' statement

Bengaluru, May 8 The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka against Sonia Gandhi for making the statement, "the Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

"There is also a segment of people in India that loves to see India divided. They have been famously called Tukde Tukde. This statement has boosted the enthusiasm of Tukde Tukde gangs in this country which will ultimately be beneficial to the outside enemy forces if a political leader shows divisive tendencies. Sonia Gandhi has made the statement with malafide intention," the complaint stated.

Sonia Gandhi had made the statement in a Hubballi-Dharwad public rally on May 7. The same matter had also been published on Twitter. The statement of Sonia Gandhi is indeed shocking and unacceptable. This is an insult to freedom fighters from Karnataka, who fought for Indian independence. It is an insult to crores of patriotic Kannadigas, who swear by India and cherish their Indianness, the complaint stated.

"A sovereign by definition is an independent nation. When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. India is a sovereign country and the state of Karnataka is a proud part of it. Till today, no one raised any question about the integrity of Kannadigas with the sovereignty of the nation," the complaint stated.

The meaning of what the Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India. This statement is divisive in nature. It is aimed at dividing the citizens and creating a rift between two people of different states. Karnataka is not different from India. This is a shocking statement leading to igniting divisive sentiments and to create disharmony in the society. Karnataka is the proud hub of investors of the country, the complaint said.

The BJP urged stringent action and FIR against Sonia Gandhi for making such a statement.

