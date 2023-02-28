BJP demands Bihar minister's resignation for murder case 'links'

Patna, Feb 28 As BJP leaders in the Bihar Assembly created an uproar demanding the resignation of state Science and Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansoori for alleged links to a murder case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the latter to his chamber and sought clarification in the matter.

During police investigation, it came to the fore that three bike-borne assailants recently opened fire on protesters in Muzaffarpur in which a youth identified as Rahul Kumar died.

Three persons arrested in this connection are said to have links with Mansoori.

Rahul's family and other protesters have alleged that the firing was done on Mansoori's direction.

Leader of opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, alleged that the local police, under "pressure" from the ruling party, are not taking action against Mansoori despite having evidence and statements of eyewitnesses.

However, Mansoori told the Chief Minister that the opposition is trying to malign his image.

"I have no role in this incident. I have reached here by winning elections. Everyone knows me in the constituency. Muzaffarpur police have already arrested three attackers in this case. I have no connection with them which will be proved during the course of investigation," Mansoori said.

