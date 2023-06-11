"BJP have our full support": Independent MLA amid rumblings in Haryana coalition

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Amid the uncertainty over the present ruling alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) an independent MLA who has been part of the BJP earlier assured that the BJP has the back of the independent MLAs.

Randhir Singh Golan (Independent MLA), who has been a BJP Kisan Morcha leader earlier said, "Independent MLAs will give full support to the BJP. The state government will stay and will be formed again in 2024," he said. "The government has full support from our side, there is no threat to the government," he further assured.

Speaking to ANI, Golan said that they had a meeting with Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Deb and three more MLAs on Saturday. "It was just an organizational meeting on how to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the coming years. We will win 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

"It was a courtesy call. We have discussed the 2024 General elections. We have to strengthen our hold on 10 out of 10 seats and win it," he said. Randhir Singh Golan, however, said that they did not discuss anything about the distribution of tickets during the meeting. "Time will tell how we will contest the elections," he said.

Speaking about the recent tussle in the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana MLA Randhir Singh Golan said, "This is a matter of both the parties, I should not comment anything on this. However, we have not had any discussion regarding the alliance. The in-charge has only discussed with us the politics of Haryana, and how to work in future."

Randhir Singh Golan who has been expelled by the BJP for the last six years said, "In the coming time, I will contest as an independent, but we will give our complete support to the Haryana government."

