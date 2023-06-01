BJP in UP to focus on 'beneficiaries' again

Lucknow, June 1 The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will, once again, focus on the 'labharti' (beneficiary) voters to ensure its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

State BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary said that the party would organise conventions, especially for traders and beneficiaries of the various government schemes.

While the trader community has been traditionally voting for the BJP, the party has struck a chord with other communities through its welfare schemes.

Chaudhary said a dedicated 'Labharti' campaign would be organised in each Lok Sabha seat.

The focus on beneficiaries had yielded good results for the ruling party in the 2022 Assembly polls.

The party feels that since the beneficiaries are not restricted to any one particular caste or community, it would be easier to reach out to them.

At the same time, the party also plans to meet at least 1,000 prominent individuals/ professionals in each parliamentary seat.

They would include Padma Shri awardee, sportspersons, artists, industrialists, doctors, former judges and families of martyrs.

The BJP will organise meetings and events in 1,918 divisions and about 1.70 lakh booths, he said.

Chaudhary said the party has formed campaign committees at the state, district and division levels.

The 80 Lok Sabha seats have been divided into 21 clusters. Each cluster would be monitored by a union minister, a BJP national leader, a state minister and a senior organisation leader.

"The role of media and social media would also be important," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda may also address rallies in some Lok Sabha seats of the state during the party's month long Mahasampark Abhiyan which has been launched to mark nine years of the Modi government.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said that the state unit has sent its request for these rallies to the party high command.

The campaign, which started on Tuesday, will continue till June 30.

